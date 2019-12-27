DTM set to double push-to-pass power and tweak DRS rules for 2020

DTM set to double push-to-pass power, tweak DRS

DTM manufacturers have agreed to make overtaking aids DRS and push-to-pass more potent for the 2020 season, Autosport has learned.

This is the second off-season in a row that the DTM has made a changing to its sporting rules.

The series brought in push-to-pass for the 2019 season to complement the DRS, which has been used since '13.

It gave a boost of 30bhp and could be used up to 12 times in a race, for five seconds at a time.

But for 2020, this will be upped to 60bhp and 24 uses, which means drivers will be able to access the extra power for two minutes in total per race.

Alongside the push-to-pass boost, the rules surrounding DRS are set to be loosened.

Drivers will no longer have to be within three seconds of a car in front to use the device, while the number of permitted uses will vary from track to track instead of being fixed at 12 laps for each race.

This is to help facilitate overtaking at circuits that featured little on-track passing this year - such as Brands Hatch - without affecting the racing at tracks where overtaking is easier.

The new push-to-pass and DRS rules were trialled in the Jerez young driver test earlier this month and are set to be used again at next year's official pre-season test at Monza in March 2020.

It is understood that further adjustments to the regulations are possible.

