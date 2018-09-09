DTM Nurburgring: Rene Rast doubles up to take race two pole

Rast secures another Nurburgring pole

Audi's Rene Rast made it two DTM poles from two qualifying sessions in yet another last-minute best lap at the Nurburgring.

Philipp Eng had topped the times after the first run in his BMW and looked relatively secure until the final minute.

After Eng posted a best purple sector at the beginning of the lap, he gave up time in the following two sectors that stopped him improving on a 1m22.159s.

As he crossed the line, race one winner Rast hit purple in sector one and pieced together a lap of 1m22.140 to hit the top of the times.

Mercedes driver and points leader Gary Paffett was the only driver in reach of Rast but fell short by just 0.006s to take second on the grid.

That meant Eng fell to third place as BMW stablemate Timo Glock set his best lap after the chequered flag to go fourth ahead of the Mercedes cars of Lucas Auer and Pascal Wehrlein.

Mike Rockenfeller put his Audi seventh on the grid despite running wide during his second attempt.

Bruno Spengler, who took a podium on Saturday, qualified eighth ahead of fellow BMW drivers Marco Wittmann and Joel Eriksson.

Title contender Paul di Resta was 11th after his contentious clash with Eng on Saturday.

Audi's Nico Muller was 12th ahead of Augusto Farfus, Dani Juncadella and Jamie Green.

Loic Duval took 16th, with Robin Frijns and Edoardo Mortara qualifying behind him.

Frijns and Mortara clashed on the first lap of yesterday's race and the Audi driver was pitched into a spin.



Qualifying result



Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Rene Rast Rosberg Audi 1m22.140s - 12 2 Gary Paffett HWA Mercedes 1m22.146s 0.006s 12 3 Philipp Eng RMR BMW 1m22.159s 0.019s 11 4 Timo Glock RMR BMW 1m22.203s 0.063s 12 5 Lucas Auer HWA Mercedes 1m22.331s 0.191s 11 6 Pascal Wehrlein HWA Mercedes 1m22.331s 0.191s 12 7 Mike Rockenfeller Phoenix Audi 1m22.468s 0.328s 12 8 Bruno Spengler RBM BMW 1m22.502s 0.362s 11 9 Marco Wittmann RMG BMW 1m22.505s 0.365s 12 10 Joel Eriksson RBM BMW 1m22.540s 0.400s 12 11 Paul Di Resta HWA Mercedes 1m22.566s 0.426s 12 12 Nico Muller Abt Audi 1m22.568s 0.428s 12 13 Augusto Farfus RMG BMW 1m22.586s 0.446s 12 14 Daniel Juncadella HWA Mercedes 1m22.624s 0.484s 11 15 Jamie Green Rosberg Audi 1m22.711s 0.571s 12 16 Loic Duval Phoenix Audi 1m22.887s 0.747s 12 17 Robin Frijns Abt Audi 1m22.921s 0.781s 12 18 Edoardo Mortara HWA Mercedes 1m22.925s 0.785s 12