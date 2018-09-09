DTM Nurburgring: Rene Rast doubles up to take race two pole

Tom Errington
Autosport
Rast secures another Nurburgring pole
Audi's Rene Rast made it two DTM poles from two qualifying sessions in yet another last-minute best lap at the Nurburgring.

Philipp Eng had topped the times after the first run in his BMW and looked relatively secure until the final minute.

After Eng posted a best purple sector at the beginning of the lap, he gave up time in the following two sectors that stopped him improving on a 1m22.159s.

As he crossed the line, race one winner Rast hit purple in sector one and pieced together a lap of 1m22.140 to hit the top of the times.

Mercedes driver and points leader Gary Paffett was the only driver in reach of Rast but fell short by just 0.006s to take second on the grid.

That meant Eng fell to third place as BMW stablemate Timo Glock set his best lap after the chequered flag to go fourth ahead of the Mercedes cars of Lucas Auer and Pascal Wehrlein.

Mike Rockenfeller put his Audi seventh on the grid despite running wide during his second attempt.

Bruno Spengler, who took a podium on Saturday, qualified eighth ahead of fellow BMW drivers Marco Wittmann and Joel Eriksson.

Title contender Paul di Resta was 11th after his contentious clash with Eng on Saturday.

Audi's Nico Muller was 12th ahead of Augusto Farfus, Dani Juncadella and Jamie Green.

Loic Duval took 16th, with Robin Frijns and Edoardo Mortara qualifying behind him.

Frijns and Mortara clashed on the first lap of yesterday's race and the Audi driver was pitched into a spin.

Qualifying result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

1m22.140s

-

12

2

Gary Paffett

HWA

Mercedes

1m22.146s

0.006s

12

3

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

1m22.159s

0.019s

11

4

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

1m22.203s

0.063s

12

5

Lucas Auer

HWA

Mercedes

1m22.331s

0.191s

11

6

Pascal Wehrlein

HWA

Mercedes

1m22.331s

0.191s

12

7

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

1m22.468s

0.328s

12

8

Bruno Spengler

RBM

BMW

1m22.502s

0.362s

11

9

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

1m22.505s

0.365s

12

10

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

1m22.540s

0.400s

12

11

Paul Di Resta

HWA

Mercedes

1m22.566s

0.426s

12

12

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

1m22.568s

0.428s

12

13

Augusto Farfus

RMG

BMW

1m22.586s

0.446s

12

14

Daniel Juncadella

HWA

Mercedes

1m22.624s

0.484s

11

15

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

1m22.711s

0.571s

12

16

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

1m22.887s

0.747s

12

17

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

1m22.921s

0.781s

12

18

Edoardo Mortara

HWA

Mercedes

1m22.925s

0.785s

12

