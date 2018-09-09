DTM Nurburgring: Rene Rast doubles up to take race two pole
Audi's Rene Rast made it two DTM poles from two qualifying sessions in yet another last-minute best lap at the Nurburgring.
Philipp Eng had topped the times after the first run in his BMW and looked relatively secure until the final minute.
After Eng posted a best purple sector at the beginning of the lap, he gave up time in the following two sectors that stopped him improving on a 1m22.159s.
As he crossed the line, race one winner Rast hit purple in sector one and pieced together a lap of 1m22.140 to hit the top of the times.
Mercedes driver and points leader Gary Paffett was the only driver in reach of Rast but fell short by just 0.006s to take second on the grid.
That meant Eng fell to third place as BMW stablemate Timo Glock set his best lap after the chequered flag to go fourth ahead of the Mercedes cars of Lucas Auer and Pascal Wehrlein.
Mike Rockenfeller put his Audi seventh on the grid despite running wide during his second attempt.
Bruno Spengler, who took a podium on Saturday, qualified eighth ahead of fellow BMW drivers Marco Wittmann and Joel Eriksson.
Title contender Paul di Resta was 11th after his contentious clash with Eng on Saturday.
Audi's Nico Muller was 12th ahead of Augusto Farfus, Dani Juncadella and Jamie Green.
Loic Duval took 16th, with Robin Frijns and Edoardo Mortara qualifying behind him.
Frijns and Mortara clashed on the first lap of yesterday's race and the Audi driver was pitched into a spin.
Qualifying result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
1m22.140s
-
12
2
Gary Paffett
HWA
Mercedes
1m22.146s
0.006s
12
3
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
1m22.159s
0.019s
11
4
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
1m22.203s
0.063s
12
5
Lucas Auer
HWA
Mercedes
1m22.331s
0.191s
11
6
Pascal Wehrlein
HWA
Mercedes
1m22.331s
0.191s
12
7
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
1m22.468s
0.328s
12
8
Bruno Spengler
RBM
BMW
1m22.502s
0.362s
11
9
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
1m22.505s
0.365s
12
10
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
1m22.540s
0.400s
12
11
Paul Di Resta
HWA
Mercedes
1m22.566s
0.426s
12
12
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
1m22.568s
0.428s
12
13
Augusto Farfus
RMG
BMW
1m22.586s
0.446s
12
14
Daniel Juncadella
HWA
Mercedes
1m22.624s
0.484s
11
15
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
1m22.711s
0.571s
12
16
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
1m22.887s
0.747s
12
17
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
1m22.921s
0.781s
12
18
Edoardo Mortara
HWA
Mercedes
1m22.925s
0.785s
12