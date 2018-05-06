DTM Hockenheim: Glock planned his Mercedes-exit radio outburst

Glock planned Mercedes-exit radio outburst

Timo Glock said he had planned his expletive-heavy radio call urging Mercedes to reconsider its DTM exit a lap before he took victory in the second race at Hockenheim.

Following his pitstop, BMW driver Glock enjoyed a breathtaking battle with Mercedes racer Gary Paffett through most of the race on Sunday.

After finally dispatching his long-term rival, who ended up third after a late fight with Mike Rockenfeller, Glock crossed the line and immediately took to the radio.

"The best fucking racing," he exclaimed. "Fucking hell Mercedes, this is why you should not leave this championship, you fucking idiots."

Glock later said that he felt entitled to call Mercedes out because it was his personal view on the matter.

"I say all the time that I will never hold back with my emotions and what I think," he told Autosport.

"When I crossed the line I had already prepared a lap before when I realised I was safe.

"I said 'OK, I need to get this message out,' because this is DTM and this is what it is all about.

"This is the racing we wanted to show and finally we managed it and it's the wrong time to pull out.

"That's my personal view and I can say this on the radio anyway I want.

"If Mercedes says a different opinion they can say it. But that's my opinion and I'm allowed to say that, I'm 36-years-old, so I don't need to ask anyone [for permission]."

Mercedes DTM boss Ulrich Fritz told Autosport that it was "great" to hear Glock's emotional message.

"It's nice to hear that they value us as their competitors and as sportsmen," he said.

"I mean, I also have to say to Timo that from the start he has always been a sportsman, pushing, and it's great to hear something from this.

"But if this changes anything [regarding Mercedes' future], I would doubt it."

When Fritz's comments were put to Glock, he said: "Yeah, that's good. Now they need to go to Stuttgart and change their minds."