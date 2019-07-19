DTM Assen: Frijns tops Friday practice running for Audi

Frijns tops Assen practice running for Audi

Audi's Robin Frijns set the fastest time across the practice sessions for this weekend's DTM event at Assen.

Frijns, who won last weekend's Formula E season finale in New York, set a time of 1m26.700 seconds during his first run in the second practice session, which pulled him clear of championship leader Rene Rast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rast's lap was just 0.151s down on Frijns and he finished ahead of Nico Muller, who suffered a puncture on the run to the Haarbocht right-hander early in the second practice running.

After passing the pitlane moments before, Muller was forced to slowly drive his Abt-run Audi back to the garage before making a swift return to the track.

Loic Duval and Mike Rockenfeller, who suffered a puncture after going across a kerb in the first practice, rounded out an Audi top-five lockout in FP2.

Audi had also taken the top three spots in the earlier practice session, with Duval leading the times over Muller and Frijns.

BMW's Timo Glock was Audi's closest rival in both sessions, taking fourth in first practice and sixth in the afternoon.

Double DTM champion Marco Wittmann was seventh behind Glock in FP2, with fellow BMW drivers Joel Eriksson, Sheldon van der Linde and WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein rounding out the top 10.

BMW's top driver in the championship, Philipp Eng, endured a difficult day with a suspected problem in the gearbox area of his RMR-run car.

It left him 15th in the first session, the same position he ended up taking in the later running.

Daniel Juncadella was the leading R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver throughout the day but he slipped from seventh in first practice to 11th in the second session.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus