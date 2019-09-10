DTM approaches Silverstone over moving British round for 2020

DTM approaches Silverstone over switch

The DTM has approached Silverstone about the possibility of moving its British round from Brands Hatch to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix venue in 2020, Autosport understands.

Those Silverstone talks follow confirmation last week that the DTM will leave Misano for Italian GP venue Monza in 2020 after struggling to gain a foothold in Italy since Misano was added for '18.

Like Misano, Brands Hatch had a difficult start when it rejoined the calendar for 2018, but Brands then made a vast improvement this year - aided by a change of approach to marketing the event and the attraction of the new-for-2019 W Series being on the bill.

DTM boss Gerhard Berger said at this year's Brands Hatch race that there was scope for the DTM to grow a stronger presence at the circuit, making a Silverstone approach a surprise.

An ITR spokesperson told Autosport: "When it comes to the creation of the DTM race calendar, ITR always has to consider alternatives and options.

"It goes without saying that we want to race in a market as important as the UK next year."

Autosport understands there are currently stumbling blocks to the DTM racing at Silverstone, primarily over the financial agreement between the series and the circuit, as well as concerns over prospective crowd numbers.

It is understood that the DTM doubled its total number of spectators at Brands Hatch this year compared to 2018.

The DTM has not raced at Silverstone since the ITC visited it in 1996, with Klaus Ludwig (Opel) and Gabriel Tarquini (Alfa Romeo) sharing the wins.

The series' 10 most recent visits to Britain have been hosted at Brands Hatch, taking place from 2006-13 and again since '18, with the two events that have been staged since the DTM's return taking place on the full Grand Prix circuit rather than the Indy layout.

It has also visited Donington Park, doing so in 2002 and '03, but that venue is not understood to be a candidate for a British DTM round currently.

