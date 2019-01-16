DTM adds 'push-to-pass' system and changes its DRS rules for 2019

DTM adds 'push-to-pass' and steps up DRS use

The DTM will use an IndyCar-style push-to-pass system alongside a revised DRS in 2019 in a bid to improve the racing spectacle.

The first push-to-pass device in DTM history will allow drivers to access an extra 30bhp due to a fuel-mass flow restrictor injecting more fuel into the engine.

Drivers will be allowed to use the system 12 times in a race.

Alongside the new push-to-pass system, the DTM has also revised its DRS approach.

While the DRS has traditionally been used when a car is within one second of a driver in front, the window of opportunity will now begin within a three second range.

For the first year of Class One regulations, the DRS mechanism will be fitted to the new, wider one-element rear wings as found in Super GT rather than the previous twin-element wings.

In a further twist, DTM drivers will be able to use DRS regardless of the gap in the race's final five laps, in what the series says is "an intention to maximise action and overtaking" late on.

The limit of 36 DRS activations across 12 laps will be retained.



The DTM has also confirmed further changes to its technical regulations that will help create significantly faster machines including a mandatory minimum weight of below 1000kg.

The series claims it means DTM cars will exceed speeds of 186mph on the fastest sections of its circuits, including Hockenheim's Parabolika back straight kink.

"These additions are the perfect ingredients for spectacular overtaking - and that makes for thrilling racing," said Achim Kostron, managing director of DTM's umbrella organisation ITR.

"Thanks to the significantly reduced performance weight and the new aero package, the skill and courage of the drivers will really be placed under the spotlight out on the racetrack."

Long-time DTM sponsor Deutsche Post has famously had its branding on the 'numberplate' of the series' cars, but significantly higher cooling demands have forced the brand to two offset positions on the cars.

Last week, the DTM confirmed a new-look weekend format, and dropped its night race at Misano.



