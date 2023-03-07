dtls.ARCHITECTURE Expanding to L.A., Opening New Office in Summer 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / dtls.ARCHITECTURE , a top New York architecture and design firm, has recently announced plans to open an all-new office in the Los Angeles, California, area. The firm's new L.A. office is officially slated to open in August 2023.

The upcoming dtls expansion signals an exciting new period of growth and opportunity for the burgeoning architecture firm, which currently oversees more than 40 unique projects each year across New York City and the throughout the country.

Once operational, their office will be staffed by a team of juniors and seasoned project architects. The firm's new satellite office aims to seize on the extensive architectural design demand extant across the bustling West Coast hub. With the new opening, dtls looks to connect L.A. clients with the distinctive and collaborative architectural solutions that have continually set the dtls brand apart in NYC and beyond.

According to dtls.ARCHITECTURE Principal and Registered Architect Mark Bearak:

"We are expanding to Los Angeles because we recognize the need for smart/stylish/efficient design in the Los Angeles area. Our firm philosophy includes a dedicated approach to collaboration, and we always embrace new people, ideas and techniques. Our work can range from interior renovations to free-standing buildings, and California is in need of residences at every scale."

Under Bearak's leadership, Dtls looks to begin its work in L.A. primarily with single-family residence and Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) projects, providing innovative design solutions that elevate residential design and help bring each client's unique vision to life. Once opened, the L.A. office will oversee and manage each new project through its own local and dedicated construction and management team.

At dtls, creating architecture is not only a passion; it's a collaboration. That's why dtls works to engage the entire team throughout each project, ensuring each client benefits from the best ideas and full support only possible when everyone works together toward a common goal. Dtls aims to make each client experience simple, enlightening, and enjoyable - an approach that has set them apart since the very beginning.

Currently, dtls.ARCHITECTURE offers custom, full-service architectural design and project management solutions tailored to each client's needs and situation. Dtls manages projects across New York City, and across the country.

About dtls.ARCHITECTURE

Dtls.ARCHITECTURE is a rapidly growing East Coast architecture firm that tackles projects ranging from bathrooms to buildings. Dtls' dedicated approach to collaboration engages clients throughout the design and building process to create structures that are truly unique. Currently, the firm's New York office executes 40+ projects annually by utilizing the most cutting-edge technology for design and technical drawings. Dtls harnesses artificial intelligence to help clients realize their style preferences, and then utilizes virtual reality to show clients the results of each design decision. Dtls.ARCHITECURE's collaborative approach demystifies the design and construction process by increasing accuracy and efficiency, taking a step-by-step approach that makes the process both engaging and surprisingly fun!

