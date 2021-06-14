DTE Energy customers see nearly $400 million in savings from company’s energy efficiency programs

Progress in energy efficiency contributing to DTE’s commitment of 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2040

Detroit, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, JUNE 14, 2021 – DTE Energy’s residential and business customers will save nearly $400 million on their cumulative lifetime energy bills thanks to the company’s efficiency programs, according to a newly released report. Along with dollar savings, the 2020 combined electric and natural gas verified net savings from energy efficiency programs equate to lifetime greenhouse gas reductions of 6.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, 2,869 metric tons of nitrogen oxides, and 3,785 metric tons of sulfur dioxide. Since 2009, the cumulative lifetime environmental benefits from these electric and natural gas savings are equivalent to:

Greenhouse gas emissions avoided by recycling more than 228,000 tons – equating to 32,000 garbage trucks– of waste instead of sending it to the landfill,

Annual carbon emissions reduction from more than 80,000 homes’ energy use for one year,

Reduction in the greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to more than 146,000 cars driven in one year, and

Carbon sequestered by more than 823,000 acres of forest in one year.

One of the programs that helped achieve these savings was Energy Efficiency Assistance, which was honored this year with an Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award by the Midwest Energy Efficiency Association for supporting customers with limited income. This program teams up with local nonprofit organizations and community action agencies to provide free energy-saving home improvements to eligible customers. In 2020, DTE’s Income-Qualified program had 10,926 electric and 12,273 natural gas participants. This program includes Energy Efficiency Assistance, the Income-Qualified Heat Pumps initiative and the Income-Qualified components of the Multifamily and Home Energy Consultation programs.

“We feel fortunate to be able to offer these income-qualified programs to DTE customers who are most in need,” said John Boladian, director of Energy Efficiency at DTE. “We’re proud to accept the Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award, but we also want to give credit to the Michigan Community Action Agency Association, municipality and county agencies across the state, public housing commissions, faith-based institutions, community development corporations and non-profit organizations with existing housing and energy programs. This award reflects the effort and hard work from a large network of people.”

Enhancements to our commercial and industrial programs also benefitted business owners. These programs offer business customers incentives to replace existing equipment and fixtures with new energy efficient equipment and incentives for designing and building new or remodeling projects that are energy efficient. In 2020, over 400,000 customer applications were processed within the commercial electric and natural gas programs, receiving 92% or higher customer satisfaction scores.

DTE’s new Small Business Platform provided business owners with a path to energy savings and a means to begin their energy efficiency journey.

“A DTE Energy advisor recommended that I upgrade the refrigeration system, and transition from fluorescent lighting to LED lighting throughout the store,” said Sam Shina, owner of Apollo Market grocery store in Detroit, who had a complimentary energy assessment completed. “I’ve really benefited and saved money because less power is being used. The refrigeration upgrades alone will save me thousands of dollars.”

2020 DTE energy efficiency achievements:

More than 110,000 customers used our DTE Insight mobile app to help understand, manage and control their energy usage,

85,000 energy efficient product rebates from purchases made on our DTE Marketplace ,

11,400 natural gas and electric appliance rebates were received by customers,

Over 5,000 electronics incentives were provided by our Consumers Electronics program,

More than 29,000 HVAC residential customer applications were processed,

Over 30,000 free Home Energy Consultations were conducted throughout DTE’s service territory,

More than 500,000 Home Energy Reports mailed to customers,

Over 36,000 energy efficiency kits were distributed to students through our Schools program,

The number of participating builders increased from 25 in 2019 to 40 in our New Home Construction program,

Over 1,500 free Business Energy Consultations were conducted, and

21,152 customers recycled inefficient appliances.

DTE’s energy efficiency program launched in June 2009 as a result of the Clean, Renewable, and Efficient Act. DTE reports results annually to the Michigan Public Service Commission and its customers as a progress report for its efforts and budgetary return on investments. Since its inception in 2009, DTE electric customers have directly participated in energy efficiency programs nearly 6 million times and natural gas customers nearly 4 million times.

