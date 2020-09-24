DTE Energy appoints Lynette Dowler as vice president of Public Affairs and president of the DTE Foundation

Nancy Moody set to retire after nearly 32 years of service to DTE’s customers and communities

Detroit, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced the appointment of Lynette Dowler as vice president of Public Affairs, and president of the DTE Foundation, effective October 16, 2020. Dowler succeeds Nancy Moody, who is retiring after 32 years of service with DTE.





During her 37-year career at DTE, Dowler has served in senior leadership roles across the organization, including director of corporate safety and nuclear supply chain management; she also was director of the company’s River Rouge and Trenton Channel Power Plants. Dowler has served alongside Moody as part of DTE’s succession planning process for more than three years.





In addition to her role at DTE, Dowler chairs the Monroe County Community College Board of Trustees. She also serves on the boards of The Parade Company and the Sphinx Organization. She is an active volunteer with Selah’s Center of Hope, which supports homeless and expectant women, and with New Hope Moldova, which works to eliminate human trafficking.





“There’s a natural synergy between DTE’s aspiration to be a force for growth in the communities where we live and serve, and my personal commitment to support the least, last and lost,” said Dowler. “At DTE, we serve with our energy, and we drive positive, meaningful and equitable change through our far-reaching corporate citizenship efforts. I look forward to continuing to advance these efforts as we forge ahead on our mission of service.”





Moody, who joined DTE in 1988, spent much of her career with the company leading its state government affairs office, which is responsible for advancing the interests of our customers, communities and company related to key policy initiatives; she later served as director of DTE’s federal government affairs team and managed the company’s Washington D.C. office. Moody serves with several community organizations and has been honored twice as Child Advocate of the Year by statewide nonprofit advocacy organizations.





“It truly has been the honor of my lifetime to work beside leaders, team members and community partners who share in an unrelenting commitment to doing right by our customers – who are also our friends, family members and neighbors,” said Moody. “As I reflect on one chapter – my humbling and fulfilling experience at DTE – and look forward to writing another, I know Lynette and our exceptional, dedicated team will continue to lead not only with their bright minds, but with their warm hearts as well. This gives me great comfort and I look forward to seeing the collective impact their efforts will make on our communities moving forward.”





“On behalf of the DTE Board and our team’s 10,000-plus employees, I thank Nancy for the immeasurable positive impact she’s made on our company, team members and communities during her nearly 32 years of service,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. “Lynette is a highly respected and proven leader at DTE, and she is well prepared to hit the ground running and drive our work to build stronger, more vital communities going forward.”





