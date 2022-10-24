DSV, 989 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S
Company Announcement No. 989
On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973.
The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.
The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-59
4,484,169
1,053.55
4,724,276,909
60:
17 October 2022
90,000
925.18
83,266,200
61:
18 October 2022
91,000
971.40
88,397,400
62:
19 October 2022
92,000
959.07
88,234,440
63:
20 October 2022
90,000
951.39
85,625,100
64:
21 October 2022
89,000
946.65
84,251,850
65:
24 October 2022
87,031
966.19
84,088,482
Accumulated trading for days 1-65
5,023,200
1,042.79
5,238,140,381
After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 11,963,533 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 5.11% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment