DSV, 989 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-59 4,484,169 1,053.55 4,724,276,909 60: 17 October 2022 90,000 925.18 83,266,200 61: 18 October 2022 91,000 971.40 88,397,400 62: 19 October 2022 92,000 959.07 88,234,440 63: 20 October 2022 90,000 951.39 85,625,100 64: 21 October 2022 89,000 946.65 84,251,850 65: 24 October 2022 87,031 966.19 84,088,482 Accumulated trading for days 1-65 5,023,200 1,042.79 5,238,140,381

After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 11,963,533 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 5.11% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

