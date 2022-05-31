DSV, 963 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 963

On 27 April 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 958. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2022 until 25 July 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

 

Number of shares bought back

 

Average transaction price

 

Amount DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated trading for days 1-17

1,854,943

 

1,103.64

 

2,047,189,790

18:

23 May 2022

 

91,169

 

1,133.18

 

103,310,860

19:

24 May 2022

 

72,700

 

1,113.72

 

80,967,233

20:

25 May 2022

 

92,092

 

1,095.54

 

100,890,313

Accumulated trading for days 1-20

2,110,904

 

1,104.91

 

2,332,358,196

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 4,138,951 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.77% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

