DSV, 939 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S
Company Announcement No. 939
On 26 October 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 925. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 26 October 2021 to 8 February 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 5,000 million and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.08% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-57
3,032,769
1,476.66
4,478,382,696
58:
17 January 2022
18,495
1,364.15
25,229,886
59:
18 January 2022
72,000
1,356.46
97,665,142
60:
19 January 2022
13,120
1,359.10
17,831,444
61:
20 January 2022
48,095
1,362.55
65,531,664
62:
21 January 2022
72,000
1,344.59
96,810,372
Accumulated trading for days 1-62
3,256,479
1,468.29
4,781,451,205
As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,485,031 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.70% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
