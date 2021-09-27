DSV, 917 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
Company Announcement No. 917

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average transaction price

Amount DKK

Accumulated trading for days 1-37

1,349,156

1,576.79

2,127,330,682

38:

20 September 2021

55,000

1,632.25

89,773,750

39:

21 September 2021

10,000

1,655.09

16,550,900

40:

22 September 2021

55,000

1,662.93

91,461,150

41:

23 September 2021

11,000

1,677.18

18,448,980

42:

24 September 2021

55,000

1,641.80

90,299,000

Accumulated trading for days 1-42

1,535,156

1,585.42

2,433,864,462

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,354,652 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 0.98% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


