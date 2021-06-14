DSV, 891 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 891



On 27 April 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 883. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2021 to 28 July 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-25 1,101,411 1,419.50 1,563,452,342 26: 7 June 2021 14,000 1,481.76 20,744,640 27: 8 June 2021 51,000 1,473.57 75,152,070 28: 9 June 2021 25,000 1,477.40 36,935,000 29: 10 June 2021 40,380 1,465.04 59,158,315 30: 11 June 2021 46,000 1,469.97 67,618,620 Accumulated trading for days 1-30 1,277,791 1,426.73 1,823.060,987

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 2,936,895 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.31% of the total number of issued shares of 224,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

