DSV, 891 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S
·2 min read

Company Announcement No. 891

On 27 April 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 883. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2021 to 28 July 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average transaction price

Amount DKK

Accumulated trading for days 1-25

1,101,411

1,419.50

1,563,452,342

26:

7 June 2021

14,000

1,481.76

20,744,640

27:

8 June 2021

51,000

1,473.57

75,152,070

28:

9 June 2021

25,000

1,477.40

36,935,000

29:

10 June 2021

40,380

1,465.04

59,158,315

30:

11 June 2021

46,000

1,469.97

67,618,620

Accumulated trading for days 1-30

1,277,791

1,426.73

1,823.060,987

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 2,936,895 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.31% of the total number of issued shares of 224,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment


Latest Stories