DSSSB 2021: Admit cards for various exams released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check details here

The admit cards for various computer-based tests (CBT) have been released by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB). The board has released hall tickets for exams scheduled to be held on 16 and 17 October. The registered candidates can now check their admit cards by visiting the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Steps to download DSSSB 2021 admit card:

- Visit the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

- Click on the link that says, 'Download admit card for online CBT exam scheduled on 16 and 17 October, 2021'

- On the new page, fill in all credentials which is the application number and date of birth

- Download the DSSSB 2021 admit card and save it. Take a printout to use in the exam

Here's the direct link.

DSSSB has also provided a link for mock test exams where candidates can see the pattern of the exam and view how to answer the questions.

The tests scheduled to be held on 16 October are of Inspecting Officer, Electrical Oversees, and Ahlmad. The Special Educator Primary, Draftsman, and Legal Assistant exams will be held on 17 October.

Once candidates obtain the minimum qualifying marks, they are supposed to fill the e-dossier and upload all relevant documents including Educational/Professional Certificates/Marksheets/Caste Certificate/Disability Certificate/first page of admit cards and proof of Government Servant.

The shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the Tier-I written examination. Only those candidates who will be in the consideration of selection will be allowed to access the e-dossier link.

The marks for the post of EVGC male have also been declared on the official website of DSSSB. Out of 467, 70 candidates have obtained minimum qualifying marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the unreserved category were 120.40, 105.35 for OBC, and 90.55 for SC. Here is the official notice.

Also See: DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Applications for 1,809 vacancies end today at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check steps to apply here

DSSSB 2021 recruitment: 7,236 vacancies declared; check details at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Read more on Education by Firstpost.