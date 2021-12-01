DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021

£43.00m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021

£43.00m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,065,681

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

84.21p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

83.73p

Ordinary share price

75.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(10.34%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/11/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary:

% of portfolio

1

Volex Plc

15.47%

2

Hargreaves Services Plc

10.23%

3

Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)

10.09%

4

Cash and other net current assets

9.19%

5

Flowtech Fluidpower Plc

8.39%

6

Centaur Media Plc

7.95%

7

Ramsdens Holdings Plc

6.92%

8

Fireangel Safety Technology Plc

6.06%

9

Adept Technology Group Plc

5.34%

10

Synectics Plc

4.69%

11

Tactus Holdings Limited

3.80%

12

DigitalBox plc

3.76%

13

Venture Life Group Plc

2.86%

14

Duke Royalty Ltd

2.30%

15

Real Good Food Company Plc

0.38%

Other

2.57%

Total

100.00%



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories