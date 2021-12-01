DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021
£43.00m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021
£43.00m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
51,065,681
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2021 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
84.21p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
83.73p
Ordinary share price
75.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(10.34%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/11/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Portfolio summary:
% of portfolio
1
Volex Plc
15.47%
2
Hargreaves Services Plc
10.23%
3
Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
10.09%
4
Cash and other net current assets
9.19%
5
Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
8.39%
6
Centaur Media Plc
7.95%
7
Ramsdens Holdings Plc
6.92%
8
Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
6.06%
9
Adept Technology Group Plc
5.34%
10
Synectics Plc
4.69%
11
Tactus Holdings Limited
3.80%
12
DigitalBox plc
3.76%
13
Venture Life Group Plc
2.86%
14
Duke Royalty Ltd
2.30%
15
Real Good Food Company Plc
0.38%
Other
2.57%
Total
100.00%