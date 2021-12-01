DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Yahoo Sports Videos

Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career in the Warriors’ loss to the Suns, as Phoenix extended its win streak to 17 games, LeBron James is out indefinitely after entering COVID health and safety protocols, the Nets fend off a huge Knicks comeback in a New York classic, details of Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame exit leak… and it ain’t pretty. Plus, have you ever wondered what would happen if you accidentally texted a celebrity? A group of Michigan ninth graders did just that… and ended up with the FaceTime of a lifetime.