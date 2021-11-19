DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Canadian women will look to extend their 12-game unbeaten run with a pair of games in Mexico. Sixth-ranked Canada will play No. 28 Mexico on Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 with a 10-day camp starting Nov. 22 in Mexico City. Olympic champion Canada has won its last five matches and is unbeaten in its last 12 outings (8-0-4 including two penalty shootout wins at the Olympics) dating back to a 2-0 loss to Brazil on Feb. 24 at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. The Canadian women are 9-2-4 this year