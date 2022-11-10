DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 09 November 2022
£34.87m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 09 November 2022
£34.87m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
49,332,720
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 09 November 2022 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
70.69p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
70.69p
Ordinary share price
57.80p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(18.23%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 09/11/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.