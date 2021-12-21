DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 December 2021
£42.44m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 December 2021
£42.44m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
50,965,681
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 20 December 2021 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
83.27p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
82.76p
Ordinary share price
71.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(14.73%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 20/12/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.