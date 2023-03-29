DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 March 2023
£36.67m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 March 2023
£36.67m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
48,786,596
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 March 2023 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
75.16p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
75.16p
Ordinary share price
62.80p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(16.44%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 28/03/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.