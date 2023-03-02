DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 01 March 2023

£38.40m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 01 March 2023

£38.40m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,176,599

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 01 March 2023 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

78.09p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

78.09p

 

 

Ordinary share price

65.80p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(15.73%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 01/03/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Latest Stories

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go?

    The upside in Enbridge stock is significant, and it's accompanied by a stable and predictable business that pays out a generous dividend. The post Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Investors looking to buy stocks for their TFSA in 2023 can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources. The post TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

    CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further. The post Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    Given their high-growth prospects and cheap valuation, these two stocks offer excellent entry points for long-term investors. The post Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

    These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the other. The post Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canada's RBC reiterates forecast for moderate recession after profit beat

    The views come against the backdrop of the Bank of Canada hiking its key interest rate to a 15-year high in January to rein in inflation, with tighter monetary policies at home and abroad fueling economic turbulence and raising recession fears. Still, as economic uncertainty persists, banks are building provisions in case of delays or defaults in loan repayments by borrowers who have already been squeezed by high inflation since last year. "While central banks have successfully reigned in peak core inflation, strong services demand, labor shortages and reopening of China's economy still present a challenge to getting firm control within stated target ranges," RBC's Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said.

  • Trump-backed SPAC Digital World to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice

    "The company has elected to file an appeal of this matter, pay the corresponding fee, and plans to pay any fees the Hearing Department determines are due," Digital World said in a filing. Digital World has already been facing delays in closing the deal to take Truth Social public due to investigations on whether the Trump-backed company broke securities regulations and the departure of top executives.

  • Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

    Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Cargojet (TSX:CJT) are promising mid-cap stocks that are oversold and incredibly cheap for value investors. The post Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10%

    Nutrien and Manulife Financial Corp's recent dividend raises solidify their status as value stocks of choice. However, a 120% dividend raise on this monthly payer doesn't look inviting enough. The post Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon

    History shows that even an average stock outperforms in a market recovery. Make your TFSA portfolio ready for a market rebound with these stocks. The post 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today?

    Should you buy these TSX stocks at their annual lows? The post 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 22% - and warns a US recession lies ahead

    Cooperman is bracing for stubborn inflation, higher interest rates, more pressure on stocks, and an inevitable recession.

  • Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions

    Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.37 billion ($1.75 billion), or C$1.85 a share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$2.76 billion, or C$2.15 a share, a year earlier. Canada's central bank over the past 11 months has lifted interest rates at a record pace to 4.5% to tame inflation, which was 6.3% in December, still well above the bank's 2% target. Last month, the Bank of Canada said it would hold off on further moves to let the effects of past rate hikes sink in.

  • The Fed's going to have to come down hard on consumer demand to tame inflation

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down why the central bank has to maintain restrictive monetary policy, and the implications for stocks and spending.

  • For at Least a 5% Yield, Buy These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks

    Earn a dividend yield of at least 5% through these stocks, regardless of the market conditions. The post For at Least a 5% Yield, Buy These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Norwegian Cruise's rocky forecast after revenue beat hits shares

    (Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd forecast for its first annual profit in three years fell short of estimates on Tuesday, as the cruise operator feels the squeeze from soaring fuel and labor costs. Norwegian Cruise and rival cruise operators such as Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Group are battling rising interest rates, a stronger dollar and soaring food as well as fuel prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise forecast an adjusted profit of 70 cents per share for 2023, compared with estimates of $1.06, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Are you interested in generating monthly passive income? Here’s what buying shares of Northland Power can do for you. The post Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Russia's ruble has crashed 20% as Ukraine war costs pile up and energy revenue sinks

    Russia's currency has deteriorated to 75 rubles per US dollar, hitting the weakest level in 10 months.