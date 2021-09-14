DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 13 September 2021
£49.75m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 13 September 2021
£49.75m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
51,369,341
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 13 September 2021 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
96.84p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
96.68p
Ordinary share price
85.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(12.23%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 13/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.