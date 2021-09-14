DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ ZACK IS BACK Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke makes his first start since testing positive for COVID-19 last month. Greinke (11-5, 2.66 ERA) is scheduled to pitch at Texas, the same team he lost to on the road in his last start 16 days earlier. The 37-year-old Greinke gave up nine hits and six runs in four innings at Texas on Aug. 29, two days before he was put on the COVID-19 injured list while the Astros were in Seattle. Greinke h