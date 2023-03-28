DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Reuters

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3655 to the greenback, or 73.23 U.S. cents, its biggest gain since March 13. "We are seeing a recovery in sentiment but also in terms of some of the fundamentals that would support the Canadian dollar," said Eric Theoret, a global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management. "The turn in the price of crude has really been a positive for the Canadian dollar."