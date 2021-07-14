DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado and the rest of the All-Stars certainly got needled over their new threads. As the American League was rolling toward a 5-2 win in their all-blue ensemble Tuesday night at Coors Field, fans on social media were having a field day, taking swings at uniforms that certainly weren't in vogue. They weren't the only ones, either. “We can do better. We can do better, man,” White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said. “We need the players’ input nex