DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 September 2021

£48.44m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 September 2021

£48.44m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,369,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 20 September 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

94.31p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

93.82p

Ordinary share price

80.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(14.64%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 20/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.


