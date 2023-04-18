DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

The Canadian Press

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. says it has agreed with American Electric Power to terminate its deal to buy Kentucky Power Company and AEP Kentucky Transmission Co. Inc. AQN chief executive Arun Banskota says the company's board of directors and management team decided that continuing with the transaction is not in the best interest of the company. He says they made the decision to cancel the deal, which was first announced in October 2021, "in light of the evolving macro env