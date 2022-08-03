DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DS Smith's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DS Smith is:

6.6% = UK£280m ÷ UK£4.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of DS Smith's Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

On the face of it, DS Smith's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Thus, the low net income growth of 2.3% seen by DS Smith over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that DS Smith's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.7% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SMDS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is DS Smith Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 76% (that is, the company retains only 24% of its income) over the past three years for DS Smith suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, DS Smith has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 51% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning DS Smith. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

