DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DSS) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DSS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.4x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Packaging industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios below 0.8x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has DS Sigma Holdings Berhad Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at DS Sigma Holdings Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 22%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 4.1% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What Does DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of DS Sigma Holdings Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

