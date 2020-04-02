Dryrun announces free three-month subscription of Cash Flow Management Software to support businesses

EDMONTON , April 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Dryrun announces immediate availability of their Cash Flow Management Software with a free three-month subscription, enabling users to forecast their cash flow requirements during this highly disruptive period.

"Dryrun is the quintessential cash flow management software that provides Business Decision makers with a tool that gives them a much-needed perspective on their business performance during these trying times we are all experiencing globally," says Blaine Bertsch , CEO Dryrun.

In addition – new subscribers will receive a downloadable copy of "Pandemic Cash Flow" – written by Blaine Bertsch , Dryrun's CEO. In his book, Blaine discusses the realities of managing a business during challenging and disruptive times. He provides readers with appropriate considerations when evaluating the continued existence of their business and decisions they need to make based on improved clarity and transparency of the business' cash flow. Utilizing a cash flow management software solution to improve the business decision making ability is key to survive, avoid risk, and grow during uncertain economic times.

The Cash Flow Management Software with the free three-month offer is available now with your subscription. Users will also have access to many resource tools and support environments while they use the software. Dryrun's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions in the Cash Flow Management Software category is available at www.dryrun.com. We serve businesses in over 70 countries.

Dryrun is a registered trademark in Canada , the United States and other countries.

