Dry X-Ray Film Global Market Report 2023: Low Cost of Dry X-Ray Films over Other X-Ray Methods Drives Adoption
Global Dry X-Ray Film Market
Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry X-Ray Film Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Application, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dry X-Ray film market was valued at $924.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $1,112.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 1.86% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is driven by factors such as several advantages including low cost of dry X-Ray films over other X-Ray methods and increasing demand for X-Ray diagnosis procedures.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The global dry X-Ray film market is in the developed phase; however the market is facing some major restraining factors such as increasing adoption of digital imaging acquisition and softcopy diagnosis. The increasing opportunities for dry X-Ray film in emerging economies is a major opportunity in the global dry X-Ray film market.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Type
Blue Film Base
Clear Film Base
The global dry X-Ray film market (by type) is expected to be dominated by the blue film base segment.
Segmentation 2: by Application
Dry Thermal Imager
Dry Laser Imager
The global dry X-Ray film market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the dry laser imager.
Segmentation 3: by End User
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
The global dry X-Ray film market (by end user) is expected to be dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.
Segmentation 4: by Region
North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Serbia, Romania, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe
Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest-of-Latin America
Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., Qatar, K.S.A., Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa
The global dry X-Ray film market (by region) is dominated by the Asia-Pacific segment.
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
The following are the drivers for the global dry X-Ray film market:
Several Advantages including Low Cost of Dry X-Ray Films over Other X-Ray Methods
Increasing Demand for X-Ray Diagnosis Procedures
The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:
Increasing Adoption of Digital Imaging Acquisition and Softcopy Diagnosis
Several Advantages of Digital Radiography and Softcopy X-Ray Procedures over the Traditional Methods
How can this report add value to an organization?
Type and Application: The type and application segment help the reader understand the different types and application of dry X-Ray films available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of products that fall under the segments.
Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global dry X-Ray film market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different dry X-Ray films. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global dry X-Ray film market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
Key Companies Profiled
Agfa-Gevaert Group
Carestream Health Inc.
China Lucky Group Corporation (Lucky Healthcare Co., Ltd.)
Codonics
Colenta Labortechnik GmbH & Co KG
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Huqiu Imaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd
Konica Minolta Inc.
Shenzhen Juding Medical Co., Ltd.
Sony Group Corporation
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
177
Forecast Period
2022 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$924.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
$1112.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
1.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Global Dry X-Ray Film Market (by Type)
3 Global Dry X-Ray Film Market (by Application)
4 Global Dry X-Ray Film Market (by End User)
5 Global Dry X-Ray Film Market (by Region)
6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
