Drusillas Park penguins named after Brighton and Hove Albion stars

A zoo has welcomed a squad of 10 new penguins and named them after Brighton and Hove Albion stars.

Dunk, March, Gross, Mitoma, Veltman, Enciso, Steele, Webster and Ferguson are among the new arrivals at Drusillas Park in Alfriston, East Sussex.

Meanwhile, one is named De Zerbi after the team's manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

Visitor services manager Carla Lee said: "I'm a massive Brighton fan, and after the season the men's team have had, what better way to honour them."

Seven of the Humboldt penguins, which are native to Chile and Peru, were moved from Woodside Zoo in Lincolnshire and three from Twycross Zoo in Warwickshire.

Ms Lee said she struggled to narrow it down to just 10 names.

"I felt like a coach having to pick their starting team," she said.

"I tried to include ones who would be good for puns, such as Gross, as penguins smell gross, they like to Dunk under water and of course, there is March of the penguins.

"De Zerbi had to be in it as he, 'De Zerbs it'. And the penguins are all South American, so it was great to be able to name one after Enciso."

Drusillas Park managing director Ollie Smith said the zoo try to think of creative ways to introduce new animals.

"Brighton is our biggest catchment area for visitors and we see loads of kids and adults in Albion shirts, so hopefully they will be eager to see the penguins," he said.

"The penguins are one of our top three most popular species here, so it's great to add this element to their stories."

