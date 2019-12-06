Drury wins World Cup ski cross opener to highlight three-medal day for Canada

VAL THORENS, France — Kevin Drury won gold as Canada kicked off the ski cross World Cup season with a three-medal performance Friday.

Drury, from Toronto, came from behind in the men's final for his second career World Cup win.

"It was a great day. I had my plan, came through together," Drury said. "On the last turn I executed and came out in first, it feels pretty amazing."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., was second in the women's race to pick up her first career World Cup medal, while India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., finished third.

"It was super fun. I had no expectations coming into this race," Hoffos said. "Going one heat at a time. You get a lot of confidence skiing with all my friends."

Sherret tied her personal best on the World Cup circuit.

"I am super stoked with how the first race of the season went," she said. "I'm super pumped with how I'm skiing."

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., a 21-time World Cup winner, finished fourth after dominating in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Competition continues with another set of races Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press