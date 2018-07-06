A drunk restaurant patron reportedly took a swing at a UFC Hall of Famer and you'll never guess what happened next

Now we know for sure: Matt Serra is a bad person to start a fight with in a restaurant. (AP Photo)

Doing something ill-advised when you’re drunk is a tradition going back to the beginning of civilization, but one man in Las Vegas might have set a new standard on Wednesday.

According to an Instagram post from UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra, an unidentified restaurant patron became drunk and started threatening waiters at a restaurant in the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. Serra apparently intervened, at which point the other man had the very smart idea to take a swing at the former UFC welterweight champion.

Serra’s post showed the aftermath of the confrontation, with Serra sitting on top of the man and holding him down like a parent subduing an outraged toddler.





Serra held a record of 11-7 as a mixed martial artist and specializes in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He is mostly known for his massive upset of Georges St-Pierre to take the UFC welterwieght belt in 2007, a fight considered one of the upsets of the decade.

Serra was in town for his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, along with Ronda Rousey and four others. Serra’s induction was mostly thanks to that St-Pierres upset, but Wednesday’s confrontation should only help his case.

