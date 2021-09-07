Drunk Man Hit by Actor Rajat Bedi's Car in Critical Condition

A 39-year-old resident of D N Nagar in Mumbai was hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car while returning from work on Monday and is in critical condition. The victim’s family said that the Rajat got him admitted him at Cooper hospital and promised to help them. However, he left sometime later and has not returned.

As reported, the victim was travelling home from work in the evening. He was in an inebriated state when, while crossing the road, Rajat’s car hit him resulting in injuries to the back of his head. Following this, Rajat got the man admitted to the hospital, informed the family and assured help. But he never fulfilled on his promise or came back to see the victim or his family, MidDay reported. The victim has a wife and two daughters, aged 13 and 7.

Meanwhile, police official said that an FIR under the relevant Sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against Rajat. No arrests have been made yet. The doctor treating the victim has shared that he is in ICU, on oxygen support and in a very critical condition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here