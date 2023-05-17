Drunk man entered home of Joe Biden’s security adviser after walking past guards

Jake Sullivan, national security advisor to Joe Biden - Andrew Harnik/AP

A drunk man entered the home of Joe Biden’s national security adviser in the dead of night without being detected by his round-the-clock Secret Service detail. Jake Sullivan was forced to ask the man to leave after finding him in his home at around 3am in April.

There were no signs of forced entry at Mr Sullivan’s home, three government officials told The Washington Post. Mr Sullivan is always accompanied by a Secret Service detail, but agents were unaware the intruder had made it inside the home in the West End neighbourhood of Washington until he had already left.

Mr Biden’s advisor was the one to alert his security agents. According to people briefed on the incident, the man appeared confused about where he was and there are no signs that he knew Mr Sullivan or intended to harm him. The Secret Service said in a statement that the security breach was a matter of major concern and that they have launched an investigation.

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman told the Washington Post. “Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.”

Extra security

Mr Guglielmi added that extra security had been set up around Mr Sullivan’s home, lasting until investigations conclude.

Ordinarily, the person entering the home of a person protected by the Secret Service would be detained and questioned, but the man left before this was possible. It has caused concern among White House officials, particularly as security had been ramped up for Mr Sullivan in 2021.

Previously, national security advisers only received protection when outside of Washington, but this policy was changed when an Iranian plot to assassinate John Bolton, the retired national security advisor, was uncovered in 2021. Mr Sullivan has served as the president’s national security advisor since taking office. The 46-year-old was formerly a deputy assistant to Barack Obama when he was president and national security adviser to Mr Biden when he was vice-president.

The incident is the latest of a series of scandals to hit the Secret Service. In May 2022, two members were sent home after an alcohol-fuelled confrontation with a local cab driver in South Korea shortly before Mr Biden’s visit to the country. At least four agents were compromised last year after a bribery and infiltration scheme run by two men posing as federal agents, according to reports.

