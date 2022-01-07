Drunk, hallucinating teens rescued from Adirondacks on New Year’s Eve, NY rangers say

Drunk and hallucinating teens were rescued from New York’s Adirondack mountains on New Year’s Eve, forest rangers said.

Rangers arrived to help the group of 19-year-olds after a report that one “was suffering from alcohol poisoning,” according to a Jan. 4 news release from the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

The group appeared to be partying at Marcy Dam, located in the mountain range’s High Peaks, after 5 p.m. before the possible life-threatening incident occurred, rangers said.

They concluded that three teens were drunk as two of them admitted to drinking alcohol and using hallucinogens — a class of substances that include LCD, commonly referred to as “acid,” psilocybin mushrooms, PCP and DMT.

The other intoxicated teen had to be taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, according to the news release.

The two 19-year-olds who admitted to alcohol and drug use were transferred to New York State Police, rangers said.

Charges weren’t filed against the pair and they were released, state police spokesperson Beau Duffy told McClatchy News.

“We don’t have any information on the drugs the subjects may have used,” Duffy said.

The third, hospitalized 19-year-old was treated and then released, Duffy added.

Hallucinogens can cause “hallucinations, or sensations and images that seem real though they are not,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Adirondacks are located in upstate New York near the border of Vermont and Canada.

