Drumsheds announces 2024 lineup - including Bonobo, Chase and Status, and Craig David

Tottenham Hale superclub Drumsheds has announced its Spring/ Summer 2024 line-up, and it is packed with big names from across the world of dance; spanning from drum and bass to jungle.

The club, which opened in a former IKEA earlier this year, has rapidly become a go-to spot for Londoners after a fix of pounding beats and gigantic lightshows. The bill for early next year will feature appearances from Amelie Lens, Bonobo and Craig David as well as established nights Worried About Henry, the Hydra (tickets for this one are already on sale here) and Drumcode.

The new season kicks off on February 23 with a sold-out show from drum and bass veterans Chase and Status, and will be followed by an event called Enjoy Your Life, with an as-yet unannounced line-up. That'll then be followed by a curated night from techno label Drumcode Records, which will feature appearances from Adam Beyer, Kölsch, Stephan Bodzin, Layla Benitez and an entire room booked by London dance festival Junction 2.

If this all sounds techno-heavy, that’s no coincidence: according to the organisers “techno will play a key part in the 2024 sessions, and Drumsheds’ industrial space will provide an ideal backdrop for the genre.” In that spirit, Radio 1 Dance will be hpsting a takeover on 29 March, followed by Our House with James Hype and Meduza. And on March 31, Bonobo will be taking to the decks for a night curated by The Hydra’s (this year's Hydra offering included appearances by Bicep, Daphni and Sherelle).

Following that, Worried About Henry will host the mother of all raves to celebrate ten years in the game, and have invited huge names such as Shy FX and Netsky along for the party. When it took place at Printworks last year, the line-up featured Dizzee Rascal, JME and D Double E.

Later, Craig David will be hosting his TS5 festival, which will welcome names from across garage, house and hip-hop.

False Idols, who recently brought the likes of Sugababes and Shygirl to Drumsheds, will also be returning to the former IKEA next April.

The full line up is as follows:

23.02.24 - Chase and Status (Sold Out)

02.03.24 - Enjoy Your Life

09.03.24 – Drumcode (with Adam Beyer)

16.03.24 - Worried About Henry (with Wilkinson)

29.03.24 - Radio 1 Dance

30.03.24 - EXHALE London (with Amelie Lens)

31.03.24 - The Hydra Presents: Outlier (with Bonobo)

06.04.24 - TBA

13.04.24 - False Idols

20.04.24 - TBA

23.04.24 - TS5 Festival (with Craig David)

27.04.24 - OUR HOUSE with James Hype & Meduza

Tickets for next season are now on sale, and can be bought from drumshedslondon.com.

The club, which has 15,000 capacity, was converted from an old Ikea by developers Broadwick Live, the brains behind the recently-closed Printworks, with an aim of building “a brand new centre of cultural gravity; an experience-first space for guests to immerse themselves sonically and visually.”

It opened in October 2023 with a packed slate that included appearances from the Sugababes, Bicep and Hot Chip. The last night of the current season will take place on December 16: Más Tiempo Present Skepta + Jammer, which is currently sold out.