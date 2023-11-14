Drummer Jay Weinberg Says He’s ‘Heartbroken and Blindsided’ That Slipknot Parted Ways with Him

The heavy rock band announced the drummer was no longer a part of the group with a statement on Nov. 5

Jay Weinberg is speaking out about his departure from Slipknot.

Several days after Slipknot announced that the drummer, 33, was no longer a member of the heavy metal group, he revealed that he was “heartbroken and blindsided” by the news. The musician took to Instagram on Sunday to share a candid message about how he received the news over the phone and reflect on his 10 years with the band.

“I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after,” Weinberg wrote in the caption of a photo of himself behind a drum kit, referring to the now-deleted statement Slipknot posted on their website and social media last week.

“However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home,” he continued.

The rocker, who is the son of Bruce Springsteen’s longtime E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, added, “This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through — not by a long shot.”

Despite expressing how “heartbroken” he was, the drummer extended his gratitude towards his fans. He said, “But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.”

In his lengthy statement, the recording artist also took a moment to reminisce on what his time with Slipknot — which included a decade of touring together and working on three albums — meant to him. “I sometimes wonder what it would be like to pay a visit to my wide-eyed, 10-year-old self — falling head over heels in love with a new and exciting sound and culture — and tell him all about the last 10 years,” he wrote. “Even on the hardest days, I’d like to think he’d be stoked about the adventure that was in store for him.”

Weinberg concluded the post by reiterating that “nothing will ever change” his passion for music. “I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again,” the statement said. “Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world.”

“This isn’t the end, and I’m thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us,” he added.

In the comments of the post, several famous musicians showed their support.

His father, 72, shared a thoughtful message about his response, writing, “For 33 years you’ve made your mom and I 100% proud. This moment is no exception. You’re a class act! Love Dad.”

Green Day’s Tré Cool chimed in to say he’s looking forward to seeing what’s next for the rock artist. “I have so much admiration and respect for you, Jay,” he commented. “You are still yet to make the best music of our life. You are young. The future is yours for the taking and I’m excited to see what you bring into to the world next. You’re truly a special drummer ❤️🔥.”

Matt Sorum, who was an early member of Guns N’ Roses and fired from the group in 1997, also offered a positive message. He wrote, “You’re just beginning pal , in life …one door shuts and another one opens. Life is hills and valleys and you’ve climbed the mountain to the top. It’s what makes us grateful and as journeyman drummer myself more will be reveal!! The Future is bright for you and all of us , can’t wait to see the next adventure !! Rock on Brother 👏👏👏🙌.”

Weinberg originally joined Slipknot following the late 2013 departure of the late founding member Joey Jordison. At the time, the Grammy-winning group announced that the founding member was leaving for “personal reasons,” although Jordison later claimed in a post on Facebook that the decision was not his choice.

The “Psychosocial” band announced that they had made the “creative decision … to part ways” with Weinberg in a statement to fans on Nov. 5.

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past 10 years,” the statement read. “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.”

The metal group concluded by clarifying that “Slipknot is intent on evolving” despite the change.



