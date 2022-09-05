Foo Fighters: Girl, 12, drums at Taylor Hawkins memorial gig

A 12-year-old drummer said she had mixed emotions performing at Wembley Stadium as part of a memorial concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Nandi Bushell, from Ipswich, joined the band onstage and took Hawkins' place on the drum stool for Learn To Fly.

Hawkins died earlier this year while the band were in South America.

Nandi said: "It was amazing to play Wembley, but at the same time it was really sad."

She was one of many musicians to fill Hawkins' seat on Saturday in London, including Blink-182's Travis Barker, Roger Taylor's son Rufus and Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane.

All the performers took a bow as the show ended, shortly before 22:30 BST

The young drummer, who attends Ipswich School, went viral after challenging Dave Grohl to a drum battle during lockdown.

Grohl introduced her as "one of the most badass drummers I've ever met in my life".

She met Hawkins last year, and performed the song at Wembley with a set of drumsticks he had given her.

"It was an incredible experience and so fun and exciting, but it was a tragedy that Taylor died because he was an amazing musician," she said.

"He was really warm and friendly and it's such a tragedy he died because he was just the nicest person.

"It was so much fun. He was a role model ever since I was eight years old because I absolutely love the Foo Fighters.

"He was an amazing drummer."

Taylor Hawkins Forever - It was the greatest honour of my life to have been asked to play at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert @wembleystadium! I gave it everything I had. Thank you @foofighters for inviting me.

Justin Hawkins from Lowestoft band The Darkness sang at the concert alongside Wolfgang Van Halen and Grohl to sing Van Halen's Hot For Teacher.

And the frontman also joined Queen to sing Under Pressure, which featured Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor, who is the son of Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

Our very own @JustinHawkins doing what he does best on stage with @WolfVanHalen & Dave Grohl at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert last night. An unforgettable night.

