Drumheller students run for Terry Fox

Students from both St. Anthony’s School and Greentree School participated in the annual Terry Fox Run on Wednesday, September 27. Drumheller Municipal Enforcement officers helped to keep students safe and direct traffic as students crossed North Dinosaur Trail to begin their run through the Midland community. As of Monday, October 2, St. Anthony’s students had raised just over $14,000, with Melanie Pappas’ kindergarten class winning the pizza party for raising the highest amount per classroom of $2,090. The top five students who individually raised the most, and who will receive a McDonald’s lunch, are Maylee Colberg, Cali Murphy, Alison Harper, Braxton Pappas, and Brayden Pappas. Greentree students raised a total of $5,631.05, smashing the original $1,500 goal set to hold a pie throwing contest where a random selection of students would be chosen to throw pies at principal Shelley Friesen and associate principal Dana Levesque; Lesley Riep’s Grade 6 class were also the winners of a popcorn party for raising the most money during the fundraiser.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com, The Drumheller Mail