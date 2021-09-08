Drumheller RCMP to host 'Mocha with Mounties'

Members of the Drumheller RCMP detachment are planning to resume their Mocha with Mounties town hall meetings within their detachment area, beginning with the Village of Carbon.

Members of council, officials from Kneehill County, and Community Peace Officers will be present at the town hall meeting, and members of the community and surrounding Kneehill County are welcome to attend.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 31; however, due to the upcoming federal election this date has been postponed until Wednesday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

“We had to temporarily stop these town hall meetings last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Drumheller RCMP Staff Sergeant Ed Bourque.

S.Sgt Bourque says these meetings give department members the opportunity to interact with communities which are part of the Drumheller detachment area, and give community members an opportunity to meet the officers working in their respective areas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, S.Sgt Bourque notes many crimes in the Drumheller detachment area declined in 2020. Many crimes have continued to remain low throughout the first quarter of 2021, between April 1 and June 30, for both rural and municipal detachment areas.

Although some crimes have increased significantly between 2020 and 2021, S.Sgt Bourque notes the rates are still comparable year over year between 2017 and 2021.

The Drumheller RCMP detachment area includes the villages of Carbon, Delia, Munson and Morrin as well as the hamlets of Dalum, Rumsey, and Dorothy.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail