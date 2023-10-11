Drumheller RCMP hold second round of Town Hall meetings

Members of the Drumheller RCMP detachment held a series of Town Hall meetings in the hamlet of Rosebud, Village of Morrin, and Town of Drumheller between September 25 and 27 as part of the detachment’s policing priorities.

This is the second series of Town Hall meetings the local detachment has held this year, with the first three meetings being held in the villages of Carbon and Delia, and Drumheller.

“Crowds were small in size, but we anticipated that based on the attendance at our last meetings (in January), and the size of the communities,” S/Sgt Harms tells the Mail.

He adds, despite the small audience, it is important for the detachment to engage with the communities within its area.

While these meetings serve as part of the policing priorities outlined for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, they also allow the local detachment to share key messaging with residents and speak with residents to better understand areas to “improve or focus” efforts. It also provides an opportunity for RCMP members to meet with the public in a less formal setting.

S/Sgt Harms attended all three meetings, and at each meeting there was at least one other RCMP member, one to two administrative staff, and Rural Crime Watch representatives. The new Victim Services Program manager was also in attendance at the Drumheller meeting.

“The meetings were very positive and we had great interaction with the attendees whom, for the most part, showed a lot of support for their local police officers and appreciation for the meetings,” he shares.

Officers heard some concerns and suggestions from those in attendance regarding increasing traffic enforcement in particular areas, and about increasing visibility. They were also directly able to answer questions from those in attendance.

S/Sgt Harms says the detachment has mandated itself to hold a minimum of four Town Hall meetings during the fiscal year, and is hopeful additional meetings will be held later in the year or early in 2024.

These meetings will help the detachment to gather input ahead of determining its policing priorities for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com, The Drumheller Mail