Drumheller commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

A sizable crowd of about 75 people, some of whom travelled from Calgary and beyond, gathered at the downtown plaza on Saturday, September 30 to commemorate the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Local Indigenous liaison Lynn Fabrick organized the event, along with Mike Fabrick and Leslie Masson, among others. Elder Margaret Good Eagle performed an opening prayer and smudge. Dancers performed traditional dances in regalia, including the ladies’ jingle, traditional, and fancy, the mens’ grass, traditional, and chicken dances, and there was even a tiny tots performance to a rendition of Old MacDonald’s Farm which brought the crowd together in laughter. There were several speeches throughout the day—Elder John Sinclair spoke about his experience with racism and intergenerational trauma, and how learning about his culture and heritage helped him combat addiction; Greentree School teacher Molly Moar and her nephews performed a poem about the importance of recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day; and Drumheller Knox United Church Reverend Rachel Nadon gave an emotional reading of an apology from the United Church of Canada for its role in the Indian Residential School system. At the end of the event, those gathered were welcomed to join in a round dance and a feast of traditional Indigenous foods.

