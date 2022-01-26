This Drugstore Concealer Is a "Stroke of Genius" for Shoppers With Wrinkles and Dark Circles

Shoppers With Wrinkles and Skin Texture Say This Drugstore Concealer Is a "Stroke of Genius"

Skin "imperfections" aren't the end of the world. Everybody has acne (I tell myself while looking in the mirror), and lines and marks are an inevitable part of making your way through life. It's fine. We're more than our skin. But as a beauty product lover, the satisfaction of finding a great concealer is significant — and according to rabid fans, NYX's Bare With Me Concealer Serum is extraordinary.

The $11 product recently shot to TikTok fame after launching in October, after platform superstars like @mikaylanogueira and @beautykillsmua featured it with rave reviews. To date, the former's video of the product has garnered 3.5 million views and 458.2 thousand likes; the latter's currently has 64.7 thousand views and over 2,000 likes. "This is, hands down, one of the most beautiful concealers I've ever used, and I've used a lot of concealers," Nogueira said. "I was absolutely shocked. I have absolutely fallen in love with this, and it does deserve to go viral."

As someone who's tried many a TikTok-famous product with varying results, that's a stiff promise. But according to fans, the Bare With Me formula is unparalleled for coverage that doesn't move, erases pores, glides over wrinkles, and leaves you looking lit from within. Which is likely why the concealer nabbed a top spot as Amazon's best-selling new concealer, and why seven of its 13 shades are sold out on Ulta's website.

"Believe the hype," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "If you have mature under eye skin with wrinkles and texture, then you've found your answer with this concealer. The addition of serum is a stroke of genius! Buy it before you can't, and availability is scarce." More people dubbed it "flat out the best concealer" and "pure magic," citing the formula's knack for covering, hydrating, and melting into skin without creasing or caking.

Those effects are thanks to an artfully tailored formula, which combines camellia sinensis leaf extract, centella asiatica extract, tremella mushroom extract, and moisturizing allantoin. Camellia sinensis leaf extract is everywhere these days, featured in both Chanel's new skincare collection and fan favorite face oils; centella asiatica, meanwhile, is an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging all-star. Along the same lines, tremella mushroom extract has been found to reduce oxidative stress, keeping cell damage at bay.

I'll be honest, it's way more than you'd expect from an $11 drugstore purchase (some users say it's even better than $30 favorites). But between the hydrating, medium coverage for redness and dark circles, spreadable consistency, and crease-proof finish, it's checking every box, especially for "mature" shoppers. As one such person wrote, "I'm 70 years old and have worn makeup all my life, and this is the best concealer I have ever used."

Intrigued? Try it while you can.