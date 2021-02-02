This Drugstore Brand Clarifying Shampoo Removes Years of Product Buildup

This Drugstore Brand Has a Clarifying Shampoo That “gets the build-up out” for good

Living most of our lives at home has made for a year of trends that are all about self-improvement and satisfaction. People are taking time to grow out their eyebrows, find high-quality sex toys, and show off what they've got (in the form of butt-lifting leggings). Another reformation people are doing: Taking excellent care of their hair, including cleansing it of years of product buildup.

Over time, things like conditioners, gels, and sprays can take a toll on your locks, leaving residue that weighs strands down and gives them a rougher texture. Clarifying shampoos are designed to get rid of the buildup, refresh your hair, and give it some TLC. It's a topic that's rising in popularity — Google searches for "clarifying shampoo" have been trending higher and higher, and a viral TikTok on hair product buildup has garnered 10.8 million views. The best part? Some of the most-trusted products are shockingly affordable.

One of the most popular clarifying shampoos on Amazon is Neutrogena's Anti-Residue clarifier. It costs under $10, and has more than 10,000 perfect ratings. Made with ingredients like hydrating castor oil and cleansing sodium hydroxide, the shampoo can work on any hair type, as well as color-processed locks, according to the brand.

"This shampoo removed months/years of product buildup in my hair that I didn't even know I had," wrote one five-star reviewer. "After just one wash, my hair felt lighter, finer, more voluminous, and I needed less styling products to achieve the same results."

Using the cleanser is simple: Once a week, lather your locks with the product as you would a normal shampoo. When your hair is rinsed and dried, up to 90 percent of buildup should be gone, per Neutrogena, and your strands should feel bouncy, volumized, and renewed.

"This anti-residue shampoo resets the hair and makes it feel so light and clean," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I've been using it for over two decades."

Now on sale for $5, the simple solution is a fraction of the price for other similar products. Plus, the once-a-week use is easy to implement into any beauty routine. If getting softer, cleaner, and more luscious locks is on your mind, this is a no-brainer. Shop the clarifying shampoo that gets rid of product buildup in no time below:

