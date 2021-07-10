This Drugstore Anti-Aging Serum Is So Effective, Over a Dozen Dermatologists Recommend It

Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides

amazon.com

Skincare acids like alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids are some of the most potent tools for quick exfoliation, yet hyaluronic acid walks its own path. It's not here to sweep away congestion, but to impart moisture for enviable bounce and a fine line-softening effect. In the skincare-inundated world of 2021, there are hyaluronic acids at every price you can imagine—but bar none, shoppers love CeraVe's $15 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

The brand has a track record of offering hard-working skin essentials with affordable price tags, and while its Retinol Resurfacing Serum is affectionately known as "liquid gold" (and backordered on Amazon, to boot), CeraVe first gained renown for its no-frills, gets the job done Moisturizing Cream. Hydration is the brand's wheelhouse, and the Hyaluronic Serum takes that prowess and segues it into the anti-aging sphere.

The serum's earned a spot as one of Amazon's best-selling face serums, and has almost 7,000 five-star ratings to back it up. People rave about the improvement they've seen for every skin concern, be it skin that's oily, sensitive, red, acne-prone, uneven, or wrinkled. Reviewers describe witnessing a huge turnaround within a week, their skin tone evening out and becoming so soft and smooth, they feel like they're perpetually wearing primer.

Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides

amazon.com

To buy: $15 (was $17); amazon.com.

"I have used expensive serums and moisturizers, and none come close to this," writes the shopper above. The simple, but thoughtful formula is to thank: A single gram of hyaluronic acid can hold up to six liters of water, and the serum combines the acid with three ceramides, niacinamide, and panthenol. According to another satisfied customer, the mix "plumped up and moisturized my under eye area so much, I'm not self conscious about it anymore."

"Skin looks great. No wrinkles, and I'm 60," writes one reviewer of the change in their skin after switching from an $180 cream. "I'm so impressed with this serum! I'm almost 48 and have fine lines around my lips and frown lines on my forehead," comments another fan. "After only three days, I can already see a difference." Sun spots fade as well, all of which has led over a dozen different dermatologists to suggest the formula to patients, per reviews (one person says their doctor even recommended it over a prescription).

"Absolutely fabulous. Holy grail status," a last shopper writes of the creamy, gel-like serum. "Thank you CeraVe, once again, for making a product that doesn't have fancy packaging or fragrance that drives up the price but does nothing for your skin. I finally found something to mix with my nightly high-end serum, and it's cut my skincare spending in half." The wonder-worker's normally $17, but currently available for $15 on Amazon. Add it to your routine, and watch the changes roll in.