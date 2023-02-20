Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market are Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Mylan Laboratories, Merck & Co, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2023"
, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orion Pharma AB, Allergan Plc, QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth, Amgen Inc., Roche, Genentech, and TherapeuticsMD.

The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market will grow from $12.01 billion in 2022 to $12.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is expected to grow to $14.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market includes revenues earned by entities by treating common menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes and vaginal discomfort.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition that describes changes a woman goes through when her menstruating cycle stops). The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy help to replace low-level hormones from the body, maintain growth hormone deficiency and prevent women from vaginal dryness, mood swings, weakening of bones, and others.

North America was the largest region in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are estrogen replacement therapy, human growth hormone (HGH) replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, and testosterone replacement therapy.The various routes of administration are oral, parental, and others which are distributed in hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The therapies are applied for hypothyroidism, male hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency, menopause, and others.

The increasing population of aging and postmenopausal women is driving the drug market for hormonal replacement therapy.Hormonal replacement therapy drugs such as estrogen, progesterone, and others are used to treat medical conditions caused by menopausal conditions.

For instance, in February 2021, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, a Thailand-based regional commission, over half of the people who are over 65 are women, making up over 9% of the total population.By 2050, this percentage is projected to nearly double to more than 18%.

From 1.7% to 4.9% of the population, the proportion of people over 80 will almost treble, with women making up over 60% of this group. There are a number of factors that could make older women more vulnerable than older men, including: According to the European Menopause and Andropause Society (EMAS) report, women aged over 60 are expected to reach over 1 billion by 2050. In South Korea, the female population is expected to exceed the male population by 2060, out of which 59.6% of the female population is expected to suffer from postmenopausal symptoms. Thus, the growing female population suffering from menopausal symptoms and the aging population drive the market for hormonal replacement therapy drugs.

Increasing the occurrence of side effects due to the intake of drugs for hormonal deficiency may hinder the growth of drugs for the hormonal replacement therapy market.The side effects include vagina dryness, irregular heartbeat, breast swelling, osteoporosis (weakening of bones), and other effects when women undergo hormone replacement therapy.

A high dosage of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy may cause rapid heartbeat, bloating (a build-up of gas in the stomach and intestines), nausea, indigestion, vaginal bleeding, blood clots, heart attack, breast cancer, and others.According to an online study, a decrease in the intake of drugs for combined hormone therapy showed a decrease in breast cancer cases by 126,000 and cardiovascular disease cases by 76,000.

Thus, the increasing side effects of drugs hinder the growth of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy.

Companies in the industry are increasingly developing of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy with better safety profiles and novel drug delivery mechanisms.The drug delivery mechanisms include transdermal estrogen, virginal estrogen, and others.

Transdermal estrogen drug delivery is in the form of estradiol transdermal gel, patch, and spray that are used to treat symptoms of menopause, vaginal dryness, itching, burning and others that occur due to low estrogen levels.Varginalestrogen in the form of cream, vaginal ring, and vaginal tablets is used to get the hormone estrogen into the system.

For instance, Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company provides novel drug delivery mechanisms and low-dose drugs for hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) to cater to the rising demand of patient needs. Some of the brand’s offerings of novel drugs include Climara, Divigel, Elestrin, Esclim, Estraderm, Estrasorb, EstroGel, Evamist, Oesclim, Rhoxal-EstradiolDerm 50, Vivelle 100 Mcg, Estradot Transdermal Therapeutic System, and others.

Department Of Health And Human Services of the Food And Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency, is a regulatory body monitoring, controlling, and regulating the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market.For instance, the FDA’s Department Of Health And Human Services has revised the requirements of specific hormone-containing drug products for human use.

These hormones include estrogens, progestins, androgens, anabolic steroids, adrenal corticosteroids, and synthetic analogs. The purpose of the revisal of existing regulations by the FDA is to establish the effectiveness and ensure safety for any over-the-counter drug use of these ingredients.

The countries covered in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market statistics, including drugs for hormonal replacement therapy industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market share, detailed drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy industry. This drug for hormonal replacement therapy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
