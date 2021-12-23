Drugmaker Endo strikes $63 million opioid settlement with Texas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to anti-abortion activists outside the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington

(Reuters) - Endo International Plc has agreed to pay $63 million to resolve claims by the state of Texas that the drugmaker helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Thursday.

The deal announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton marked the latest in a series of settlements that Endo has struck in recent months with state and local governments to resolve similar cases.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Mark Porter)