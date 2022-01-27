Drug trafficking probe leads to two arrests in Halton

A street crime unit of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested two suspects on the completion of a month-long drug trafficking investigation in Burlington.

David Gulak (23) of Burlington was arrested in the City of Brantford by HRPS officers last Friday. He was charged with trafficking (3 counts), possession for the purpose of trafficking (7 counts), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (3 counts).

A subsequent Criminal Code search warrant was executed at a residence in Burlington which led the drugs, cash and three knives. The HRPS officers arrested the second suspect identified through the course of the investigation on January 18, 2022.

Brady Paterson, 24-year-old from Burlington, was charged with careless storage of ammunition, possession of a prohibited device and a controlled substance, and breach of firearms prohibition January 19 2022.

Both Gulak and Paterson were released on an undertaking.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter

