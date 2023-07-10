Drug Trafficking Operation Disrupted in Oakville with Arrest

The Halton Police have successfully concluded a rigorous drug trafficking investigation in Oakville, resulting in the arrest of one individual and the filing of multiple charges. Daniel Hackett, a 32-year-old resident of Oakville, was apprehended on June 21, 2023, following the execution of search warrants by the 2 District Street Crime Unit.

The investigation, spearheaded by diligent investigators, led them to execute the search warrants at a residence and vehicle in Oakville. The ensuing operation yielded a significant seizure of illicit substances and various related items, underscoring the severity of Hackett's alleged criminal activities.

Among the confiscated items were two ounces of cocaine, a dangerous quantity of methamphetamines weighing one ounce, an extended magazine capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition, and a Conductive Energy Weapon commonly called a "Taser." Additionally, officers discovered 13 rounds of 40-calibre ammunition, 12 rounds of 45-calibre ammunition, a functioning scale, a functioning pill press, $800 in Canadian currency, and stolen identity documents reported to the Hamilton Police.

Hackett now faces extensive charges concerning his alleged drug trafficking operations. The charges include possession of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines and trafficking these substances. Furthermore, he is charged with possession of a prohibited device contrary to an order, possession of ammunition contrary to an order, possession of a prohibited device, and possession of property obtained by crime, totalling two counts, with an estimated value under $5,000.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement officers established that Hackett was involved in drug trafficking within the region of Halton and the City of Hamilton. This revelation suggests a widespread criminal network operating under Hackett's alleged leadership.

The Halton Police's successful conclusion of this drug trafficking investigation highlights their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. By apprehending Hackett and seizing the illegal substances and related items, they have dealt a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in Oakville and surrounding areas.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter